Greenland signs historic UN defense agreement with Denmark and US.
Greenland's leaders just came home to big celebrations after signing a historic defense agreement with Denmark and the US
Signed at the United Nations in New York, this deal finally puts old fears of a US takeover to rest, especially after all that talk from President Trump.
The updated agreement gives the US some military access for things like underwater access and missile defense, but keeps Greenland's interests front and center.
Treaty advances independence preserving NATO ties
This treaty is a big step toward Greenland's dream of independence, while still staying connected to NATO.
If Greenland ever becomes independent, it will keep its NATO ties for security and politics.
There are still some details to figure out, but this move gives Greenland more freedom to shape its own future, and to have a bigger voice on the world stage.