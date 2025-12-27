Guatemala: 15 dead, 19 injured as bus plunges into ravine

In addition to the fatalities, 19 other passengers were injured in the accident. Amado said these injured persons were rescued from the site and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. The crash took place between kilometers 172 and 174 of the highway. This stretch is notorious for dense fog, which severely reduces visibility for drivers.

Crash aftermath

Emergency personnel conduct rescue operations

Images released by the fire department on social media show the mangled bus lying deep in the ravine. Emergency personnel are seen carrying out rescue operations at the site of the accident. The cause of this tragic incident is yet to be determined. Further investigations are likely to follow as authorities work toward understanding what led to this deadly crash on Guatemala's Inter-American Highway.