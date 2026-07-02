Gujarat couple, daughter killed after fire at their Ohio motel 

Rescue efforts

Family advised to turn on bathroom tap

The fire broke out around 1:30am local time. When firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building. The family was inside their room when the fire started and called the front desk for help. They were advised to turn on the water supply in their bathroom and stay there for safety. However, despite locking themselves inside, they died of suspected suffocation before rescuers could reach them.