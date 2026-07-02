Gujarat couple, daughter killed after fire at their Ohio motel
What's the story
A family of three from Gujarat's Kheda district died after a fire broke out at the Econo Lodge motel in Wooster, Ohio, on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Hiteshbhai Suthar, his wife Hinaben, and their 20-year-old daughter Ishani. They had moved to Ohio's Wooster from Nadiad two years ago for work opportunities and had been living at the motel. Hiteshbhai was employed there.
Rescue efforts
Family advised to turn on bathroom tap
The fire broke out around 1:30am local time. When firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building. The family was inside their room when the fire started and called the front desk for help. They were advised to turn on the water supply in their bathroom and stay there for safety. However, despite locking themselves inside, they died of suspected suffocation before rescuers could reach them.
Aftermath
One firefighter injured while battling blaze
Firefighters made multiple attempts to reach the trapped family but were unsuccessful. Images from the scene showed extensive damage to a detached section of the motel. Per ABC News, the fire tore through the one-story area of the motel's back building. One firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze. No other deaths or injuries were reported in this incident.
Emergency response
Family called front desk for help
A staff member who received a distress call from the family heard them crying and immediately called 911 for help. "He was begging me to get help because they were trapped in the building, they couldn't get out of their apartment, and I heard her crying, I heard them all screaming and crying," motel employee April Graser recalled. "He told me, 'Please, please, April, please.' I said, I called 911," he told News 5.