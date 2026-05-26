Gujarat woman shot dead at US supermarket 

Footage findings

CCTV footage shows man entering store

CCTV footage from the supermarket shows a man entering the store, disguised as a customer. He was dressed in a tracksuit, jacket, gloves, face mask and hat. The video captures him briefly conversing with Patel before he drew out a gun and shot her multiple times. After the shooting, the suspect is seen taking something from the table before fleeing. The police suspect that this was a robbery gone wrong.