Gujarat woman shot dead at US supermarket
What's the story
An Indian-origin woman, Meghna Patel, was fatally shot at a supermarket in Virginia, United States. The incident happened during what is suspected to be a robbery attempt. The 45-year-old victim had been working at the store for the last 10 years and hailed from Jantral village in Mehsana's Bijapur area of Gujarat.
Footage findings
CCTV footage shows man entering store
CCTV footage from the supermarket shows a man entering the store, disguised as a customer. He was dressed in a tracksuit, jacket, gloves, face mask and hat. The video captures him briefly conversing with Patel before he drew out a gun and shot her multiple times. After the shooting, the suspect is seen taking something from the table before fleeing. The police suspect that this was a robbery gone wrong.
Family reaction
Family in India
Local authorities have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident with special teams deployed to apprehend the attacker. Patel is survived by her husband Upendrabhai Patel and two children, daughter Nakshiben and son Smith. Her parents Karsanbhai Patel and Kapilaben, still reside in Jantral village.