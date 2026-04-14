16 injured as ex-student opens fire at school in Turkey 

The injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment. Five of them were later transferred to other facilities for advanced care. Local governor Hasan Sildak confirmed that the attacker had no criminal record. "The individual was cornered inside the building through police intervention and died after shooting himself," Sildak said, adding that a "comprehensive" investigation into the shooting would be carried out.

Eyewitness reports

Witnesses recount terrifying scene

Witnesses described a terrifying scene as the gunman entered the school. One witness told IHA News, "He was a kid, about 17-18 years old. Suddenly, he walked through the front door (of the school yard). As soon as he entered, he pulled out a gun." Another injured student, Omer Furkan Sayar, recounted how they took cover and escaped through a window when the shooting started. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.