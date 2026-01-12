Hamas says it's ready to dissolve Gaza government 

Hamas has announced its readiness to dissolve its government in Gaza, handing over power to a Palestinian technocratic committee as part of a peace deal proposed by United States President Donald Trump . The group said it has ordered all government bodies in Gaza to prepare for this transition. "Based on US President Trump's statement of his intention to form a Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip...the Hamas movement has issued directives," Hamas spokesman Hazem Kassem said.

Governance uncertainty Uncertainty surrounds governance under proposed technocratic committee However, it is still unclear who will govern Gaza in place of Hamas. The members of the technocratic committee are to be appointed by the yet-to-be-established Board of Peace. Israel has announced that Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov will be the director-general of this board, with representatives from the US, Europe and the Middle East to follow suit.

Transitional oversight Board of Peace to oversee key transitional tasks Under Trump's plan, the Board of Peace will supervise the formation of a new Palestinian government, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and the disarmament of Hamas. It will also be responsible for deploying an international security force in the region. While it has agreed to cede power, Hamas has made it clear that it won't disarm until Israel agrees on a roadmap for establishing a Palestinian state.