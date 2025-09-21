Hamas releases 'farewell picture' of Israeli captives amid Gaza offensive

Hamas 's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, has released a "farewell picture" of 48 Israeli captives on social media. The image shows both living and deceased individuals, all identified as "Ron Arad," after an Israeli air force officer who disappeared in Lebanon in 1986. The release comes as Israeli forces intensify their offensive on Gaza City, targeting underground tunnels and booby-trapped buildings.

Leadership critique Hamas sends message to Israeli leaders Along with the image, Hamas also sent a message to Israeli leaders. The group accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "intransigence" and Army Chief Eyal Zamir of "submission," saying, "Because of Netanyahu's intransigence and Zamir's submission: A farewell picture at the start of the operation in Gaza City." This comes amid intense fighting in Gaza City, where at least 60 Palestinians have been killed in recent strikes.

Captive concerns Hostage situation dire, claims Hamas Hamas alleges that the captives are spread across neighborhoods in Gaza City and are in danger due to Israeli bombings. The group has previously released videos of hostages, showing them in poor health and one digging what appeared to be his own grave. These videos have been condemned by the families of hostages and international allies, including the United States, as psychological warfare.

Public outcry Mass protests expected in Tel Aviv The release of the "farewell" picture comes as mass protests are expected in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities. Protesters are demanding that the government secure a deal for the release of captives and end the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, Israel's military continues its offensive on Gaza City, targeting underground shafts and booby-trapped sites.

Demolition campaign Israel's demolition campaign against high-rises in Gaza intensifies Israel's demolition campaign against high-rises in Gaza City has intensified this week. Troops are focusing on Sheikh Radwan and Tel Al-Hawa neighborhoods as part of their assault. Military estimates indicate that up to 20 tower blocks have been destroyed in the past two weeks. Israeli media reports also say over 500,000 residents have left since early September, although Hamas disputes this figure.