'Hand for dad...': Man confesses on TV about killing parents

A 53-year-old man from Albany, New York, United States , has confessed to killing his parents and burying their bodies in the backyard of their home. The shocking confession was made during an interview with local television station WRGB. Lorenz Kraus admitted to murdering his parents, Franz and Theresia Kraus, eight years ago. He claimed he did it out of concern for their suffering.

Confession details Kraus suffocated both parents In the interview, Kraus detailed how he suffocated both parents, using his hand for his father and a rope for his mother. He said he buried their bodies in the backyard after keeping them for three days. "I did my duty to my parents... my concern for their misery was paramount," he said during the interview.

Health concerns Kraus was initially investigated for financial crimes Kraus cited his mother's injury from a fall and his father's cataract surgery as reasons for their suffering. He had initially come under investigation for alleged financial crimes after authorities received a tip in May. The Social Security Administration had asked police to check on the Kraus parents, who were still collecting benefits despite being missing.