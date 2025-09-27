LOADING...
'Old men afraid of death': Obama's veiled jab at Trump
By Snehil Singh
Sep 27, 2025
03:20 pm
What's the story

Former United States President Barack Obama recently made remarks that many interpreted as a jab at his successor, Donald Trump. Speaking to British historian David Olusoga in London, Obama said, "It's fair to say that 80% of the world's problems involve old men hanging on who are afraid of death and insignificance." He added that these men built "pyramids" and put their names on everything out of anxiety.

Past remarks

Trump's age and past defense

Obama's comments come a month after Trump, who is 77, defended his decision to deploy National Guard troops in Washington, DC. Trump had justified the move by saying it was necessary to tackle what he called an explosion of violent crime. The former president's remarks also echo his past criticisms of aging leaders. In 2019, Obama had said that old people usually don't get out of the way for younger leaders.

Public health

Obama slams Trump over Tylenol-autism link

At the London event, Obama also criticized Trump for making unfounded claims linking the painkiller Tylenol to autism in infants. He called such statements "violence against the truth," saying they could undermine public health and harm pregnant women. Trump's comments had drawn backlash, with UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting advising women to ignore them.

Political landscape

Tug of war between 2 visions for America

Obama also spoke about a "tug of war" between two visions for America's future. He said while progressives want change through democracy, populists like Trump want to return to an older worldview. The former president also slammed progressives for being "complacent" and "smug" in the past decades, saying their values are now being tested.