'Old men afraid of death': Obama's veiled jab at Trump

Former United States President Barack Obama recently made remarks that many interpreted as a jab at his successor, Donald Trump . Speaking to British historian David Olusoga in London, Obama said, "It's fair to say that 80% of the world's problems involve old men hanging on who are afraid of death and insignificance." He added that these men built "pyramids" and put their names on everything out of anxiety.

Past remarks Trump's age and past defense Obama's comments come a month after Trump, who is 77, defended his decision to deploy National Guard troops in Washington, DC. Trump had justified the move by saying it was necessary to tackle what he called an explosion of violent crime. The former president's remarks also echo his past criticisms of aging leaders. In 2019, Obama had said that old people usually don't get out of the way for younger leaders.

Public health Obama slams Trump over Tylenol-autism link At the London event, Obama also criticized Trump for making unfounded claims linking the painkiller Tylenol to autism in infants. He called such statements "violence against the truth," saying they could undermine public health and harm pregnant women. Trump's comments had drawn backlash, with UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting advising women to ignore them.