Harman Singh Kapoor's Hammersmith restaurant sparks protest over halal policy
Singh's Dining, an Indian restaurant in Hammersmith, London, sparked a large protest on Friday after making it clear it doesn't serve halal food.
Hundreds showed up outside the restaurant, and police were called in to keep things calm.
Owner Harman Singh Kapoor has stood by his decision with a sign reading, "Proudly we don't sell halal."
Kapoor reportedly arrested over Islam post
Protesters chanted slogans like "Allahu Akbar" and waved Palestinian flags.
Kapoor says he owns the restaurant and claims he's faced threats and financial trouble as a result.
He was reportedly arrested before the protest over a social media post about Islam.
His wife thanked actor John Cleese for helping fund private security after feeling police protection wasn't enough.
Despite all this, Kapoor isn't backing down from his policy.