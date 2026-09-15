Why did Prince Harry-Meghan pull out children from UK school?
What's the story
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are set to undergo a review of their publicly funded security after they pulled out their children from a UK school over growing worries. This comes after their return to the UK as full-time residents with their two children. The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) will reassess the couple's police protection level, considering potential risks in their new home and regular travel routes including school runs.
School switch
Sussexes private team flagged concerns
The Sussexes have reportedly changed their children's school just days after they started, citing security concerns.
The names of the schools are not known, but their private security team was worried that the distance and heavy traffic on the original route made it difficult to ensure safety.
As per the BBC, a source close to the couple said, "This decision should in no way be interpreted as a reflection on the school...or the exceptional care the children have received there."
Security assessment
Ravec to assess potential threats and required police protection
The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) is set to review the Sussexes's security arrangements.
This committee, which includes representatives from the Home Office, police, and Royal Household, will assess potential threats against them and their required level of police protection.
However, no final decision has been made yet.
This will be the first security review for Markle since she and Harry became non-working royals in 2020 when they moved to the US.
Security and sports
Harry's ongoing security dispute
Harry has been involved in a long-standing dispute over his security arrangements in Britain.
He has been critical of the decision to remove his automatic police protection after stepping down as a working royal.
A bespoke security arrangement is currently in place for him, while his security is being reviewed by a government committee.