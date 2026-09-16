Helicopter crashes between two buildings in Los Angeles, killing 3
What's the story
A news station helicopter crashed between two commercial buildings in Chatsworth, a suburb of Los Angeles, on Tuesday night, leaving at least three people dead and one other injured. The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital, but their condition remains unknown. The helicopter, a Eurocopter AS350 B2, crashed around 6:57pm local time. It was covering an earlier SUV-bus collision in the area when it lost contact with the station.
Crash details
Crash caused a fire
The crash caused a fire as the chopper landed near several vehicles and two large cargo containers, LAFD said in a statement.
The fire has since been doused, according to the LAFD, which reported that 56 firemen responded to the incident. It stated that four vehicles and two storage containers had been damaged.
Collision aftermath
Earlier, SUV collided with bus, killing 2 people
According to the fire department, the helicopter crash occurred following a collision between a Los Angeles Metro bus and a passenger vehicle on Nordhoff Street, which killed two people and injured others.
Crews said one person was found dead on the bus, and another person who was removed from the bus also died.
Six others were also taken to nearby hospitals with injuries sustained in the collision, two of whom were in critical condition.