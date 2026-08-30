Principal hailed a hero during Nepal flash flood disaster

With 1,643 children in and around the three-storey school building, Dawadi immediately rang the school bell and ordered an evacuation.

He asked teachers to clear classrooms and called bus drivers, telling all but one to turn back.

As a result, only one bus came across the bridge and managed to turn around just as the bridge collapsed.

As panic spread among the children, one girl suffered a panic attack and was taken uphill on a motorbike.