Another Hindu, an auto driver, beaten to death in Bangladesh
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old Hindu auto-rickshaw driver, Samir Das, was beaten and stabbed to death in Daganbhuiyan, Feni district, on Sunday evening. The attackers also stole his battery-operated auto-rickshaw before fleeing the scene. "Sameer was murdered with country-made weapons and beaten to death. Prima facie, it appears to be a pre-planned murder," a police officer in Daganbhuiyana said. This is the latest attack in a string of violence against minorities in Bangladesh.
Escalating attacks
Rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh
The violence has intensified after the murder of anti-India student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Last week, Joy Mahapatro was allegedly beaten and poisoned by one Amirul Islam over a monetary dispute. Mithun Sarkar, a 25-year-old Hindu from Bhandarpur village, died after jumping into a canal to escape a mob accusing him of theft. In another horrific incident, a Hindu widow was gang-raped by two men.
Hate crimes
Lynching and shootings of Hindus
Before that, Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and burned to death over alleged blasphemy. Amrit Mondal was killed by a mob over extortion allegations. Bajendra Biswas, a Hindu garment factory worker, was also shot dead in Mymensingh this month. The police suspect Samir Das's murder was premeditated, as it involved country-made weapons. An investigation is underway to arrest those responsible for these heinous acts.
International response
Concerns over rising communal violence in Bangladesh
The violence is reportedly on the rise ahead of February's national elections. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, currently leading an interim government in Bangladesh, has accused India of exaggerating the situation. Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs said such incidents need to be dealt with "swiftly and firmly." "Such disregard only emboldens extremists and deepens the sense of fear and insecurity among minorities," MEA said.