Another Hindu, an auto driver, beaten to death in Bangladesh

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old Hindu auto-rickshaw driver, Samir Das, was beaten and stabbed to death in Daganbhuiyan, Feni district, on Sunday evening. The attackers also stole his battery-operated auto-rickshaw before fleeing the scene. "Sameer was murdered with country-made weapons and beaten to death. Prima facie, it appears to be a pre-planned murder," a police officer in Daganbhuiyana said. This is the latest attack in a string of violence against minorities in Bangladesh .

Escalating attacks Rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh The violence has intensified after the murder of anti-India student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Last week, Joy Mahapatro was allegedly beaten and poisoned by one Amirul Islam over a monetary dispute. Mithun Sarkar, a 25-year-old Hindu from Bhandarpur village, died after jumping into a canal to escape a mob accusing him of theft. In another horrific incident, a Hindu widow was gang-raped by two men.

Hate crimes Lynching and shootings of Hindus Before that, Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and burned to death over alleged blasphemy. Amrit Mondal was killed by a mob over extortion allegations. Bajendra Biswas, a Hindu garment factory worker, was also shot dead in Mymensingh this month. The police suspect Samir Das's murder was premeditated, as it involved country-made weapons. An investigation is underway to arrest those responsible for these heinous acts.