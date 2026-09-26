Bangladesh: Hindu man found dead inside drum
What's the story
A Hindu man, identified as 50-year-old Niranjan Chandra Sutradhar, was found dead inside a drum in Mymensingh district, Bangladesh, news agency IANS reported. His body was discovered near a sluice gate in the Begunbari area. Sutradhar ran a jointly owned jewelry shop in the Atharbari Building area. Local police have not yet identified any suspects or motives behind the crime.
Identification process
Police identify deceased man
Police believe Niranjan was killed before his body was put inside a drum and thrown into the water. His body bore sharp-weapon injury marks on the head and chest.
They were able to identify Sutradhar through a token found in his trouser pocket. The token was issued by the Mymensingh Hindu Cooperative Credit Union Limited.
Sub-Inspector Ruhul Amin of Kotwali Model Police Station was quoted as saying, "After receiving the token...the Mymensingh Hindu Cooperative Credit Union Limited was contacted."
Rising violence
Incident comes amid rise in violence against Hindus
Sutradhar's family later confirmed his identity.
The incident comes amid rising violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.
The Awami League party has alleged that such persecution is reminiscent of the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami alliance's rule from 2001 to 2006.
They cited recent incidents like the killing of retired Hindu teacher Ganapati Chakraborty and his family in Rangpur city as evidence of ongoing discrimination against religious minorities.