Bangladesh: Hindu man found dead inside drum

Police believe Niranjan was killed before his body was put inside a drum and thrown into the water. His body bore sharp-weapon injury marks on the head and chest.

They were able to identify Sutradhar through a token found in his trouser pocket. The token was issued by the Mymensingh Hindu Cooperative Credit Union Limited.

Sub-Inspector Ruhul Amin of Kotwali Model Police Station was quoted as saying, "After receiving the token...the Mymensingh Hindu Cooperative Credit Union Limited was contacted."