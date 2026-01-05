Hindu widow gang-raped, man shot dead in Bangladesh

A 40-year-old Hindu widow was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Jhenaidah, Bangladesh . The incident took place in Kaliganj, a sub-district of Jhenaidah. According to local media reports, the woman, in her complaint, claimed that she had bought land and a house from one Shahin and his brother for 2 million taka two-and-a-half years ago. However, after the purchase, Shahin started harassing her with indecent proposals, which she refused.

Attack details Widow raped, relatives assaulted, hair cut off On Saturday evening, Shahin and his accomplice Hasan allegedly raped the widow when two of her relatives were visiting. They also demanded 50,000 taka from her and assaulted the relatives when she refused to give them money. After the incident, they tied her to a tree, cut off her hair and filmed it before sharing the video on social media.

Medical attention Victim rescued, admitted to hospital After the incident, the widow lost consciousness and was later rescued by locals. She was admitted to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital for treatment. Dr Md Mostafizur Rahman, the hospital superintendent, said they discovered she had been abused after a medical examination. The victim later filed a complaint against Shahin and Hasan. Jhenaidah Additional Superintendent of Police Billal Hossain confirmed that they have recorded the victim's complaint and promised to take "the highest possible legal action" after an investigation.

Legal proceedings Police investigation underway, legal action promised In a separate incident related to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, a man named Rana Pratap was shot dead in public on Monday evening in Jashore district. According to eyewitnesses, unidentified gunmen opened fire on Pratap while he was in the market. He died on the scene. Following the incident, the community was gripped by fear and panic. Personnel from the Manirampur Police Station responded quickly and brought the situation under control.