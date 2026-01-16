'Hindus being murdered': UK lawmaker flags situation in Bangladesh
What's the story
Bob Blackman, a Conservative Party leader and Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom, has sounded the alarm over rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Speaking at the House of Commons, he said Hindu men are being murdered on the streets, their homes and temples torched. "Hindu men are being murdered on the streets; their houses are being burnt; the temples are being burnt; and other religious minorities are suffering similar fates," he said.
Election unrest
Bangladesh's upcoming elections marred by democratic concerns
Blackman also expressed concern over the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh on February 12. He noted that the Awami League, a major political party, has been banned from participating despite having about 30% support in opinion polls. Islamic extremists are also calling for a referendum to change the country's constitution permanently, he said.
Call for action
UK lawmakers demand action to protect minorities in Bangladesh
Blackman demanded a statement from the British Foreign Secretary on what steps the UK government will take to protect minorities in Bangladesh and ensure free, fair, and inclusive elections. Last week, four UK parliamentarians had also expressed concern over the ban on popular political parties under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government ahead of February polls.
Twitter Post
Voter suppression
UK parliamentarians criticize restrictions on Bangladeshi voters
The four UK parliamentarians, Blackman, Jim Shannon, Jas Athwal, and Chris Law, had criticized the restrictions imposed by Yunus-led interim government on Bangladeshi voters. They said such actions go against guidance from the United Nations and long-standing allies of Bangladesh. The lawmakers warned that any election excluding major political parties cannot be democratic. "Dr Muhammad Yunus's interim government, itself unelected, should not have imposed this restriction on Bangladesh's voters," they said.