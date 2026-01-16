'Hindus being murdered': UK lawmaker flags situation in Bangladesh

Bob Blackman, a Conservative Party leader and Member of Parliament in the United Kingdom, has sounded the alarm over rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh . Speaking at the House of Commons, he said Hindu men are being murdered on the streets, their homes and temples torched. "Hindu men are being murdered on the streets; their houses are being burnt; the temples are being burnt; and other religious minorities are suffering similar fates," he said.

Election unrest Bangladesh's upcoming elections marred by democratic concerns Blackman also expressed concern over the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh on February 12. He noted that the Awami League, a major political party, has been banned from participating despite having about 30% support in opinion polls. Islamic extremists are also calling for a referendum to change the country's constitution permanently, he said.

Call for action UK lawmakers demand action to protect minorities in Bangladesh Blackman demanded a statement from the British Foreign Secretary on what steps the UK government will take to protect minorities in Bangladesh and ensure free, fair, and inclusive elections. Last week, four UK parliamentarians had also expressed concern over the ban on popular political parties under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government ahead of February polls.

