Meet RAF's 1st Sikh fighter pilot since WWII
What's the story
Flight Lieutenant Arshdeep Singh Dang has made history as the first Sikh to graduate as a fighter pilot with the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) since World War II. The 28-year-old was awarded his fighter wings at a fast-jet pilot graduation ceremony at RAF Valley in North Wales on August 14. This achievement comes over eight decades after a Sikh last completed training for service in a British fighter squadron.
Early life
Who is Arshdeep Singh Dang
Dang was born in Chandigarh in 1998 and shifted to the UK with his family at the age of six.
He grew up in Southall, London, while keeping close ties to his Punjabi and Sikh roots.
After graduating with a BSc (Hons) in mathematics and philosophy from the University of Bristol, he joined the RAF.
Training journey
Dang's training as a fighter pilot
Dang completed officer training in February 2022 and started elementary flying training the next year.
After a deployment in Cyprus, he was selected for the RAF's fast-jet training stream in 2024.
His advanced flying training continued through 2025 with solo flying sessions in Texas before passing his final wings test in July 2026.
Family influence
Family dreams and support
Dang's journey to becoming an RAF fighter pilot was influenced by his family's dreams.
His paternal grandfather wanted his son to become a pilot, but circumstances prevented it.
His parents encouraged him to pursue this ambition, with his mother Gagandeep Kaur being a major source of support through his training.
After graduation, Dang expressed pride in representing the Sikh community globally and hoped his achievement would inspire others.
Aviation legacy
Historic Sikh service in British military aviation
Dang's achievement adds to the rich history of Sikh service in British military aviation.
During World War I, Lieutenant Hardit Singh Malik was one of the first Indian pilots to serve with the Royal Flying Corps and earned the nickname "Flying Sikh."
In World War II, Squadron Leader Mohinder Singh Pujji flew combat missions as an RAF fighter pilot and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.