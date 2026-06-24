Republican-controlled Senate approves measure instructing Trump to halt Iran war
What's the story
The Republican-controlled US Senate has passed a war powers resolution for the first time in history, seeking to block military action against Iran or seek congressional approval before continuing military action. The 50-48 vote came as a surprise turnaround from previous efforts. The resolution is largely symbolic and does not carry the force of law, but it shows growing concerns among Republican lawmakers over President Donald Trump's actions in Iran.
Legislative progress
House of Representatives passed similar resolution earlier
The House of Representatives had earlier passed a similar resolution with four Republicans joining Democrats to approve it 215-208. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer slammed Trump's actions, calling them "one of the worst foreign policy forays America has ever made." The vote was the 10th time Senate Democrats have forced a war powers vote since the conflict began.
Republican divide
Four Republican senators supported resolution
The resolution was supported by four Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman opposed it. The absence of two Republicans, including Mitch McConnell, who was hospitalized recently, helped the resolution pass. Trump criticized the resolution, calling it "poorly timed and meaningless." "So, I have Iran on the 'ropes,' ready to go down for the fall... and the...Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act Vote," Trump said.
Funding request
Pentagon seeks $80 billion from Congress
The vote came the same day the Pentagon sought $80 billion from Congress, mostly to fund the war with Iran. Military activities that last more than 60 days must be approved by Congress under federal law. The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on February 28; however, the Trump administration claims April's truce reset the clock. The White House can potentially extend the deadline for an additional 30 days, citing national security concerns.
Diplomatic efforts
US and Iran observing a ceasefire under memorandum of understanding
Currently, the US and Iran are observing a ceasefire under a memorandum of understanding signed by both presidents last week. This gives them 60 days to negotiate an end to Iran's nuclear program. A Reuters/Ipsos survey released on Tuesday showed that only 23% of Americans feel the United States is stronger as a result of the war with Iran, while almost two-thirds say any peace with Tehran would not last.