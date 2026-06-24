Republican-controlled Senate approves measure instructing Trump to halt Iran war 

Diplomatic efforts

US and Iran observing a ceasefire under memorandum of understanding

Currently, the US and Iran are observing a ceasefire under a memorandum of understanding signed by both presidents last week. This gives them 60 days to negotiate an end to Iran's nuclear program. A Reuters/Ipsos survey released on Tuesday showed that only 23% of Americans feel the United States is stronger as a result of the war with Iran, while almost two-thirds say any peace with Tehran would not last.