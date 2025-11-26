Hong Kong: Fire engulfs high-rise residential complex; 13 dead

Firefighters received the alarm at 2:51pm local time and rushed to the scene. By 9:00pm local time (6:30pm IST), flames were still raging, and thick smoke was billowing from several apartments. The fire department has deployed 128 firetrucks and 57 ambulances with a total of 767 firefighters on site, Chan Derek Armstrong, Deputy Director of the HK Fire Department, said.

Rare occurrence

Fire at Wang Fuk Court: Rare disaster in Hong Kong

The Wang Fuk Court housing estate is a large public housing complex with eight towers and nearly 2,000 apartments. According to the last census in 2021, it was home to over 4,600 residents, many of whom were elderly. According to CNN, disasters of this magnitude are rare in Hong Kong due to strict building regulations and high-quality construction standards.