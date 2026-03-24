Hong Kong has amended its national security law to empower police to demand passwords for mobile phones and computers from people suspected of breaching the city's national security law. The new amendments allow customs officers to seize items with "seditious intention" regardless of whether someone has been arrested for an offense threatening national security as a result of the items. Non-compliance with these demands could result in a year of imprisonment and fines up to HK$100,000 (around $12,773).

Law overview Refusal to comply could lead to imprisonment Providing false or misleading information could also result in imprisonment of up to three years and fines of up to HK$500,000. The city government issued amendments to Beijing's 2020 national security law on Monday, bypassing Hong Kong's legislature. The law punishes acts of subversion and collaboration with foreign forces with up to life in jail. Hong Kong officials argue it was necessary to restore stability in the city after months of pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Criticism voiced New provisions violate fundamental liberties: Expert Urania Chiu, a UK law lecturer specializing in Hong Kong, has slammed the new provisions for violating fundamental liberties such as communication privacy and fair trial rights. She said, "The sweeping powers given to law enforcement officers without any need for judicial authorization are grossly disproportionate to any legitimate aim the bylaw purports to achieve."

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