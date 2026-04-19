Hormuz can't stay open if US blockade remains: Iran

Iran has reiterated its decision to restrict maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, citing a US blockade on Iranian ports. The announcement comes as mediators try to extend a ceasefire that is set to expire soon. Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf stressed, "It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot."

Accusations Iran seeks peace despite deep-seated distrust toward US Ghalibaf, who is also Iran's chief negotiator with the United States, slammed the US blockade as a "naive decision made out of ignorance." He stressed that despite deep-seated distrust toward the US, Iran continues to seek peace. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital waterway for global oil trade, and Iran's closure could worsen the ongoing energy crisis and escalate tensions further.

Escalating tensions Situation threatens to drag region back into conflict The US blockade has already weakened Iran's economy and pressured its government. The situation in the Strait threatens to drag the region back into conflict, which has already killed thousands. Revolutionary Guard gunboats have fired on vessels in the area, with India's Foreign Ministry summoning Iran's ambassador over attacks on India-flagged ships.

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Mediation efforts Pakistan mediating talks between US and Iran Pakistan is mediating talks between the US and Iran, with a second round of negotiations expected soon. However, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said they aren't ready for more talks as the US hasn't changed its position. He also dismissed proposals regarding transferring enriched uranium to the US as "a nonstarter."

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