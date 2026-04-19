Hormuz can't stay open if US blockade remains: Iran
What's the story
Iran has reiterated its decision to restrict maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, citing a US blockade on Iranian ports. The announcement comes as mediators try to extend a ceasefire that is set to expire soon. Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf stressed, "It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot."
Accusations
Iran seeks peace despite deep-seated distrust toward US
Ghalibaf, who is also Iran's chief negotiator with the United States, slammed the US blockade as a "naive decision made out of ignorance." He stressed that despite deep-seated distrust toward the US, Iran continues to seek peace. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital waterway for global oil trade, and Iran's closure could worsen the ongoing energy crisis and escalate tensions further.
Escalating tensions
Situation threatens to drag region back into conflict
The US blockade has already weakened Iran's economy and pressured its government. The situation in the Strait threatens to drag the region back into conflict, which has already killed thousands. Revolutionary Guard gunboats have fired on vessels in the area, with India's Foreign Ministry summoning Iran's ambassador over attacks on India-flagged ships.
Mediation efforts
Pakistan mediating talks between US and Iran
Pakistan is mediating talks between the US and Iran, with a second round of negotiations expected soon. However, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said they aren't ready for more talks as the US hasn't changed its position. He also dismissed proposals regarding transferring enriched uranium to the US as "a nonstarter."
Ongoing negotiations
Talks with Iran are ongoing, says Trump
US President Donald Trump confirmed that talks with Iran are ongoing. He said, "They can't blackmail us," while acknowledging that Iran "got a little cute." However, he added that "very good" conversations were happening, and more information would come by day's end. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to negotiate under the shadow of potential conflict.