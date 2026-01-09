Widespread plastic waste burning creating hidden health crisis: Study

A study conducted across 26 countries has revealed that the practice of burning plastic waste in households for heating and cooking is more widespread than previously thought. The research, published in Nature Communications, surveyed over 1,018 people in low- and middle-income countries, also known as the Global South. One-third of respondents were aware of this practice, while 16% admitted to doing it themselves.

Health hazards Study highlights health and environmental risks of burning plastic The study was conducted across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania. It found that burning plastic "does not result solely from energy poverty, but also represents a vital informal solution in many settings to cope with...a high rate of mismanaged plastic." The research highlighted health risks, such as toxic emissions inhaled in confined spaces and food contamination from burning plastics.

Waste management Researchers call for improved waste management and education The study's authors called for improved waste management programs and access to clean cooking fuels through subsidies. They also suggested educational campaigns on the dangers of burning plastic and technology to reduce emissions from such practices. Professor Peta Ashworth from Curtin University said this issue stems from "a confluence of issues," including vulnerability to afford clean cooking fuel and growing plastic pollution.