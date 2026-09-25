Houthi rebels, after seizing Mocha port, deny targeting European ships
World
Yemen's Houthi rebels have told the European Union they are not out to disrupt international shipping in the busy Red Sea.
They stressed their focus is only on Saudi Arabia, not on targeting European ships, even after capturing Yemen's Mocha port and several nearby islands earlier this month.
France, UK pledge Saudi support
Saudi Arabia called in help from Western allies after the Houthis's advances: France said it would send military support, and the UK said it would send a Royal Air Force Voyager refueling aircraft to Saudi Arabia to provide defensive air-to-air refueling.
The US is not getting directly involved but the Houthis told the United States they won't target American ships, after Oman helped set up talks with the Trump administration.