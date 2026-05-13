PCOS is now called PMOS: Will it help women?

Most girls and women suffering from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), at least in India, have been told to pop hormonal pills and lose weight to tackle the syndrome. One would be disheartened to know that scientists don't know what exactly causes it, even though it affects millions of women worldwide. Recently, the syndrome was renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) by global endocrine and reproductive health experts and published in The Lancet. But will the name change actually help women?

Name significance Why the change? Well, the hope is exactly that. The new name, PMOS, was introduced to reflect the complex and multisystem nature of the condition. The term "PCOS" was considered misleading, as many women with the disorder do not have ovarian cysts. Instead, it involves abnormalities in the endocrine system, metabolism, and ovarian function. The Endocrine Society hopes this change will improve diagnosis and reduce stigma associated with the condition. Ideally, now, doctors and professionals will go deeper than focusing on fertility.

Information Breaking down the new term While Polyendocrine refers to multiple hormone systems, Metabolic is linked with insulin resistance, excessive weight gain, and diabetes risk. The Ovarian term reminds one of its impact on ovulation, menstruation, and fertility, while Syndrome represents the fact that it is a group of related symptoms. The condition can increase the chances of high cholesterol and is associated with an elevated risk of endometrial cancer.

Advertisement

Information In reality, no actual cysts are present The "polycystic" bit of the old name led many to believe there were many cysts in an affected woman's body. However, that's not true. The "follicles" seen on an ultrasound aren't even cysts, but eggs that couldn't fully mature within the ovaries due to the syndrome's effects. It became pertinent to focus on the entire endocrine system, without limiting the gaze to the ovaries.

Advertisement

Global impact Global and Indian prevalence of PMOS PMOS is a hormonal and metabolic disorder that affects nearly one in eight women globally. It's characterized by irregular periods, excess androgen hormones, weight gain, insulin resistance, and fertility challenges. The condition also increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver disease, depression, and anxiety. In India, millions suffer from PMOS, with rising cases among adolescents and young urban women. Many face painful periods, blood clotting, and can develop similar disorders like Endometriosis.

Rising prevalence Rising cases and risk factors The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-supported study on PMOS noted a sharp rise in cases across the country. Prevalence rates vary from 3.7% to over 22%, depending on geography and diagnostic criteria. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, processed-food consumption, obesity, poor sleep, stress, and genetic predisposition have been linked to this increase. Genetics can also play a factor.