Once friends, Saudi Arabia, UAE turn rivals in Yemen
What's the story
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), once close allies, are now on opposing sides in Yemen's civil war. The rift began in 2015 when both countries intervened militarily against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who had seized the capital, Sana'a. However, their goals diverged over time, with Saudi Arabia backing a unified Yemeni state while the UAE supported southern separatists through the Southern Transitional Council (STC).
Rising conflict
Escalating tensions and military confrontations
Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE escalated in December 2025 when UAE-backed forces launched an offensive to capture oil-rich provinces. This resulted in clashes with Saudi-backed units. The situation worsened when Saudi-led airstrikes targeted a UAE shipment at Mukalla port, leading Abu Dhabi to announce its withdrawal from Yemen. Despite this, Saudi Arabia deployed naval forces off Yemen's coast on January 2, 2026, after Riyadh-backed troops launched a ground offensive against UAE-supported separatists.
Economic collapse
Yemen's economy and humanitarian crisis
The ongoing conflict has devastated Yemen's economy and plunged its people into deep hardship. The United Nations estimated in 2021 that around 377,000 people had died due to the war and its impact on hunger and healthcare. Observers of Yemen say this escalation was unavoidable given the STC's long-standing ambitions, which have grown as it tightened control over much of southern Yemen.