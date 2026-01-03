Once friends, Saudi Arabia, UAE turn rivals in Yemen

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE escalated in December 2025 when UAE-backed forces launched an offensive to capture oil-rich provinces. This resulted in clashes with Saudi-backed units. The situation worsened when Saudi-led airstrikes targeted a UAE shipment at Mukalla port, leading Abu Dhabi to announce its withdrawal from Yemen. Despite this, Saudi Arabia deployed naval forces off Yemen's coast on January 2, 2026, after Riyadh-backed troops launched a ground offensive against UAE-supported separatists.

Economic collapse

Yemen's economy and humanitarian crisis

The ongoing conflict has devastated Yemen's economy and plunged its people into deep hardship. The United Nations estimated in 2021 that around 377,000 people had died due to the war and its impact on hunger and healthcare. Observers of Yemen say this escalation was unavoidable given the STC's long-standing ambitions, which have grown as it tightened control over much of southern Yemen.