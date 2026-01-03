How dramatic strike raid by US captured Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured in a United States military operation in Caracas. The operation was carried out by an elite unit of the US Army known as Delta Force. According to sources cited by CNN, Maduro was taken from his bedroom along with his wife, Cilia Flores, during the raid. US President Donald Trump confirmed that Maduro is now aboard the USS Iwo Jima en route to New York for federal court proceedings on drug and weapon charges.

Public response Maduro's capture sparks mixed reactions in Venezuela A Reuters report states that the news of Maduro's capture has divided opinions among Venezuelans: while some see it as a chance for change, others fear it could worsen the situation. Opposition leader María Corina Machado welcomed the development and called for Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia to be recognized as the new leader. She said, " Nicolás Maduro from today faces international justice for the atrocious crimes committed against Venezuelans and against citizens of many other nations."

Leadership dispute Venezuelan officials remain divided on leadership However, Venezuela's Foreign Minister, Yván Eduardo Gil Pinto, insists Maduro remains the legitimate president. The country's future governance remains uncertain. Trump told Fox News that some Americans were injured when a helicopter was hit during the operation, which had been meticulously planned. Various media reports have confirmed explosions in the capital city of Caracas and reported power outages in certain parts. They added that people have been seen queuing outside pharmacies and grocery stores amid this turmoil.

Congressional response US officials expect briefings on operation In the US, Senate Majority Leader John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the operation. They expect briefings to Congress in the coming days. The US Department of Justice has also unsealed a new indictment against Maduro, his wife, and son, accusing them and their allies of corruption linked to drug trafficking.