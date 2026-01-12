Hundreds of immigration officers headed to Minneapolis after fatal shooting 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is sending hundreds more federal agents to Minneapolis, Minnesota, as part of what it calls its largest immigration enforcement operation ever. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News that more agents will arrive in the city on Sunday and Monday to help officers already there continue to do their work "safely." The move comes after the recent fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in the city.

Public outcry Good's shooting sparks nationwide protests Good's killing has sparked protests in both big metropolitan areas and smaller towns. On Sunday, protesters in Minneapolis attempted to disrupt door-to-door raids by banging drums and blowing whistles. The protests have also spread to other cities such as Los Angeles and Salt Lake City. In response to safety concerns, Minneapolis public schools are shifting to remote learning for a month.

Investigative dispute Contradictory narratives emerge over Good's shooting The incident has also led to a rift between Democratic leaders in Minnesota and Donald Trump's administration over the narrative of the shooting. While Trump officials have accused Good of being a "domestic terrorist," local officials insist the mother of three posed no threat. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also questioned the administration's decision to keep Minneapolis investigators out of the FBI's investigation, accusing the Trump administration of being "so quick to jump on a narrative as opposed to the truth."