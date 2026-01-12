Hundreds of immigration officers headed to Minneapolis after fatal shooting
What's the story
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is sending hundreds more federal agents to Minneapolis, Minnesota, as part of what it calls its largest immigration enforcement operation ever. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News that more agents will arrive in the city on Sunday and Monday to help officers already there continue to do their work "safely." The move comes after the recent fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in the city.
Public outcry
Good's shooting sparks nationwide protests
Good's killing has sparked protests in both big metropolitan areas and smaller towns. On Sunday, protesters in Minneapolis attempted to disrupt door-to-door raids by banging drums and blowing whistles. The protests have also spread to other cities such as Los Angeles and Salt Lake City. In response to safety concerns, Minneapolis public schools are shifting to remote learning for a month.
Investigative dispute
Contradictory narratives emerge over Good's shooting
The incident has also led to a rift between Democratic leaders in Minnesota and Donald Trump's administration over the narrative of the shooting. While Trump officials have accused Good of being a "domestic terrorist," local officials insist the mother of three posed no threat. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also questioned the administration's decision to keep Minneapolis investigators out of the FBI's investigation, accusing the Trump administration of being "so quick to jump on a narrative as opposed to the truth."
Enforcement operation
Operation Metro Surge: Over 1,000 arrests made
The Minneapolis area already has one of the largest concentrations of Department of Homeland Security agents. The DHS had launched Operation Metro Surge last month, which has already resulted in over 1,000 arrests. There are almost 2,400 federal agents, which is more than double the number of local police officers. "As we uncover more of this criminal activity, we're going to continue to surge resources," Noem said.