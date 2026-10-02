Hundreds of Israelis stranded after UAE revoke landing permissions
What's the story
Israel's flagship airline, El Al, has been forced to cancel its planned rescue flights from Dubai after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) withdrew landing permissions. The flights were meant to repatriate Israeli citizens stranded in Dubai. "Due to the cancellation of approval for Israeli companies to land in Dubai, as was reported by the authorities in Israel, we are forced to cancel, at this stage, our rescue flights ... for tomorrow, Friday, October 2," the airline said.
Stranded citizens
Over 10,000 Israelis stranded in Dubai
Over 10,000 Israelis are stranded in Dubai and other places after travel disruptions left them unable to return.
Air travel between Israel and the UAE has also been disrupted in recent months over Israeli attacks on Iran.
El Al didn't explain why the landing permits were withdrawn but Israel's Channel 7 reported that the announcement followed a last-minute UAE decision to withdraw landing permits for the evacuation flights.
Security incident
Cancellation follows attack on flydubai flight
Israeli carriers had been preparing special flights to repatriate trapped Israelis after flydubai ceased services for six days following an incident where an Omani co-pilot allegedly attempted to crash the plane by stabbing the pilot, who managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing crew and passengers to intervene.
The flight made an emergency landing at Saudi Arabia's Tabuk airport after a rapid descent of around 17,000 feet in two minutes.
Two off-duty flydubai pilots on board performed the landing.
Flight bookings
El Al to resume flights on Sunday
While Friday flights were canceled, El Al said it remains fully prepared to operate charter flights to Dubai to bring Israeli citizens home as soon as approval is received.
The airline stated that flights scheduled for next Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday remain on the schedule but are fully booked.
The airline is selling tickets for one-way repatriation flights at $249 each during this busy travel season due to the Sukkot holiday.