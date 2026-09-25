Hurricane Polo batters Mexico Pacific coast with 250km/h winds

Polo's hurricane-force winds reach out 64km from the center, with tropical-storm-force winds stretching outward up to 201km.

The National Hurricane Center has flagged dangerous surf and rip currents for the region, and some ports are shut down for safety.

Parts of Michoacan and Colima could get as much as six inches of rain.

As Polo heads toward the Baja California peninsula, southern US cities like San Diego and Los Angeles might see bigger waves and extra humidity over the next few days.