Hurricane Polo batters Mexico Pacific coast with 250km/h winds
Hurricane Polo was battering Mexico's Pacific coast this week, packing winds up to 250km/h after being downgraded from Category 5.
The storm brought heavy rain and huge waves to places like Acapulco, while its center is still spinning southwest of Zihuatanejo and south of Manzanillo.
National Hurricane Center flags dangerous surf
Polo's hurricane-force winds reach out 64km from the center, with tropical-storm-force winds stretching outward up to 201km.
The National Hurricane Center has flagged dangerous surf and rip currents for the region, and some ports are shut down for safety.
Parts of Michoacan and Colima could get as much as six inches of rain.
As Polo heads toward the Baja California peninsula, southern US cities like San Diego and Los Angeles might see bigger waves and extra humidity over the next few days.