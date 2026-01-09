'Don't need international law...': Trump on limits to his authority

United States President Donald Trump has said that his power is limited only by his "own morality," not international law. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Trump said, "It's the only thing that can stop me." He added, "I'm not looking to hurt people." While he acknowledged the need for adherence to international law, he questioned its definition and applicability. "It depends on what your definition of international law is," he said.

Policy perspective Trump emphasizes 'ownership' in foreign policy Trump also spoke about his administration's efforts to control Greenland, calling ownership "very important." He said, "I think that ownership gives you a thing that you can't do with, you're talking about a lease or a treaty. Ownership gives you things and elements that you can't get from just signing a document." This statement comes amid tensions with European allies over the US's potential takeover of Greenland, which is controlled by Denmark, a NATO ally.

Venezuela controversy Trump dismisses concerns over US actions in Venezuela Trump also dismissed concerns that his decision to oust Nicolás Maduro as Venezuela's president would set a precedent for Chinese or Russian actions in Taiwan and Ukraine. He justified the US's attacks on Venezuela by reasserting his controversial claims that Maduro had sent gang members into the US. "This was a real threat... You didn't have people pouring into China. You didn't have drugs pouring into China," Trump said, also applying the analogy to Russia.