'I'm alive': Netanyahu dispels death rumors in new video 

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has released a new video to dispel rumors of his death. The clip features him alongside United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. In the video, Netanyahu smiles and says, "I am alive," before addressing bizarre online claims about him having a "sixth finger." This comes after some users claimed to have spotted a "sixth finger" in a different video clip, which they claimed was AI-generated.

Video details 'Yes, I'm alive' In the latest video, Huckabee jokes that US President Donald Trump asked him to check on Netanyahu. "Mr Prime Minister, I want you to know the President asked me to come and make sure you were okay," he says. To which, Netanyahu replies: "Yes, Mike. Yes, I'm alive." The video also features Netanyahu discussing recent Israeli strikes against Iranian leadership while joking about his fingers.

Twitter Post Watch the video here Crossing names off the list is good - doing it shoulder to shoulder with our American friends is even better.



Good to see Ambassador @GovMikeHuckabee. Always a pleasure.



🇮🇱🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FZrZN03IZI — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 17, 2026

Advertisement

Ongoing campaign Ongoing campaign to counter conspiracy theories This video is part of Netanyahu's ongoing campaign to counter the viral conspiracy theories about his death. Earlier, he had released clips of himself at a cafe and interacting with locals. In that video, he yet again responded to rumors of his death with a joke, "I'm dying for coffee. Do you want to count the number of fingers?" Speculation increased as doctored photographs of Netanyahu appearing injured began to circulate online.

Advertisement