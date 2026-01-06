'Still president': Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges in a United States federal court. The 63-year-old leader appeared before a judge in Manhattan on Monday (January 5). He claimed he had been "kidnapped" from Venezuela and said, "I'm innocent, I'm not guilty," according to reports in the US media. He also repeatedly asserted he is still the leader of Venezuela.

Co-defendant's plea Maduro's wife also pleads not guilty Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, who was also captured in the same operation, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The couple was seized by US commandos on January 3 in a military operation that involved warplanes and naval forces. The incident has drawn international attention and criticism, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing concern over Venezuela's stability and questioning the legality of President Donald Trump's intervention, and others likening it to the dramatic US intervention in 1989 in Panama.

Legal proceedings Maduro's charges and potential consequences Maduro is accused of running a cocaine-trafficking network with violent groups such as Mexico's Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombian FARC rebels, and Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang. The charges include narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, and money laundering, among others. A 25-page indictment alleges that Maduro facilitated the shipment of thousands of tons of cocaine into the US. If convicted on these charges, he could face life in prison.

Operation details US military operation and international response The US military operation that led to Maduro's capture was a surprise raid involving nearly 200 personnel. No American service members were killed in the attack, but some were wounded. The operation has sparked global condemnation from Russia, China, and Venezuela's leftist allies. In response to the intervention, Venezuela issued an emergency order for police to hunt down anyone who assisted the US attack.