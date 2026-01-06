'Still president': Maduro pleads not guilty in US court
What's the story
Deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges in a United States federal court. The 63-year-old leader appeared before a judge in Manhattan on Monday (January 5). He claimed he had been "kidnapped" from Venezuela and said, "I'm innocent, I'm not guilty," according to reports in the US media. He also repeatedly asserted he is still the leader of Venezuela.
Co-defendant's plea
Maduro's wife also pleads not guilty
Maduro's wife, Cilia Flores, who was also captured in the same operation, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The couple was seized by US commandos on January 3 in a military operation that involved warplanes and naval forces. The incident has drawn international attention and criticism, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing concern over Venezuela's stability and questioning the legality of President Donald Trump's intervention, and others likening it to the dramatic US intervention in 1989 in Panama.
Legal proceedings
Maduro's charges and potential consequences
Maduro is accused of running a cocaine-trafficking network with violent groups such as Mexico's Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombian FARC rebels, and Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang. The charges include narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, and money laundering, among others. A 25-page indictment alleges that Maduro facilitated the shipment of thousands of tons of cocaine into the US. If convicted on these charges, he could face life in prison.
Operation details
US military operation and international response
The US military operation that led to Maduro's capture was a surprise raid involving nearly 200 personnel. No American service members were killed in the attack, but some were wounded. The operation has sparked global condemnation from Russia, China, and Venezuela's leftist allies. In response to the intervention, Venezuela issued an emergency order for police to hunt down anyone who assisted the US attack.
Diplomatic tensions
Venezuela's interim president demands Maduro's return
Venezuela's new interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, has demanded the return of Maduro. She also extended an olive branch to Trump for "respectful relations" with the US. Before his capture, Maduro had long denied any involvement in drug trafficking and claimed US hostility stemmed from a desire for Venezuela's oil and mineral resources. The case against him will be tried by a jury of New Yorkers as per US legal rights afforded to defendants.