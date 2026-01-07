'I'll be impeached if Republicans don't win 2026 midterms': Trump

Donald Trump has expressed concern that he could be impeached if the Republican Party fails to win the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. Speaking at a retreat for House Republican lawmakers in Washington, Trump said, "You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be - I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me." He added, "I'll get impeached."

Election impact Midterm elections crucial for Trump's agenda The midterm elections, scheduled for November this year, will determine all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate's 100 seats. If the Republicans lose control of Congress, it would hinder Trump's ability to push through his reforms. A Democrat-controlled Congress could also initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Impeachment demands Calls for impeachment grow after Venezuela military action The calls for Trump's impeachment have intensified after his military action in Venezuela. Democratic Party lawmaker April McClain Delaney of Maryland urged her party's caucus to "imminently consider impeachment proceedings" against Trump. She argued that his actions in Venezuela constitute an "impeachable" offense. California state senator Scott Wiener also called for Trump's impeachment over what he termed as an "illegal invasion and coup in Venezuela."