ICE agent kills woman during immigration raid in Minneapolis 

A United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday. The incident has sparked a major disagreement between federal and local authorities. Trump administration officials allege the deceased, identified as Renee Nicole Good, was a "violent rioter" who tried to run over ICE agents. They claim an agent fired "defensive shots" into her vehicle.

Local response Minneapolis Mayor disputes federal narrative However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has strongly opposed this narrative. He said, "This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying." Frey asked ICE agents to leave Minneapolis, saying they are "ripping families apart" and "sowing chaos in our streets." Following the shooting, protesters gathered at the scene, shouting, "Shame! Shame! Shame!" and "ICE out of Minnesota!"

Shooting footage Video evidence shows shooting and aftermath One video from the protest site shows a maroon SUV blocking a residential street with a crowd of protesters nearby. Law enforcement vehicles are seen at the scene as ICE agents approach the SUV. One agent opens fire when the vehicle tries to drive off, resulting in it crashing into another parked car. Demonstrations are also planned in other cities, including New Orleans, Miami, Seattle, and New York City.

Victim Professional agitator: Trump on victim The shooting occurred in a modest neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, only a few blocks from some of the area's oldest immigrant markets. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin claimed that the woman was targeting agents when she was killed, while President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, claimed that the woman killed was a "professional agitator." But a witness said that Good was trying to leave when she was shot.