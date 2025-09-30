Iconic Gandhi statue in London vandalized; India reacts

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London was vandalized on Monday. The incident comes just days before the annual Gandhi Jayanti celebrations on October 2, which is also observed as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations. The High Commission of India has condemned this act, calling it a "violent attack on the idea of non-violence."

Restoration underway Indian High Commission in London condemned the act In a statement on social media, the commission said, "The High Commission of India...is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London." "This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma." The commission also reported that officials are on-site coordinating with local authorities to restore the monument.

Historical context Know more about the statue The bronze statue, which depicts Gandhi in a seated meditative pose, was unveiled in 1968. It was sculpted by Fredda Brilliant with support from the India League to commemorate Gandhi's time as a law student at University College London. The plinth bears the inscription: "Mahatma Gandhi, 1869-1948." Over the years, peace memorials have been added around it, including a cherry tree for Hiroshima victims and a granite memorial for conscientious objectors.