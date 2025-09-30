Trump unveils 20-point plan that can end Gaza war immediately 

The White House has released a peace plan for Gaza, aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants. The proposal was unveiled by United States President Donald Trump during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . Under the 20-point plan, all hostages, dead or alive, would be returned within 72 hours of Israel's acceptance of the agreement, and a postwar governance in the war-battered Palestinian territory would be established.

Withdrawal details Plan includes phased Israeli withdrawal and Hamas disarmament The peace plan calls for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas. It also suggests a temporary governing board, headed by Trump and would include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The proposal encourages Gaza residents to stay. The plan states, "A Trump economic development plan to rebuild Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East."

Amnesty provision Israel to release Palestinian prisoners under certain conditions The plan also provides for the release of 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans who were detained by Israel after all hostages are freed. Once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who agree to peaceful coexistence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Aid entry into Gaza will be facilitated by international institutions like the United Nations and the Red Crescent without interference from either party.