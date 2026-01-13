'We're screwed if...': Trump warns ahead of Supreme Court ruling

United States President Donald Trump has warned of dire consequences if the Supreme Court rules against his tariffs. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US would be forced to repay "many hundreds of billions of dollars" in tariffs already collected from companies, adding that the amount doesn't include "payback" from countries and companies for investments made to avoid tariffs. "In other words, if the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America...WE'RE SCREWED!" he stated.

Financial implications Trump warns of 'Trillions of dollars' in potential payback Trump said the total amount, including investments to avoid tariffs, could reach "Trillions of Dollars." He called it a "complete mess" and said it would be nearly impossible for the US to pay. The court is expected to release opinions on Wednesday on whether Trump's use of emergency powers for tariffs is legal. During oral arguments, justices were skeptical about his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose "reciprocal" tariffs on trading partners.

Tariff controversy Supreme Court's decision could impact Trump's tariffs The court's decision will not affect sector-specific tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles, as these were imposed under different legal authorities. If the court rules against him, Trump plans to revive reciprocal tariffs under new justifications, but would still have to repay around $150 billion, according to the New York Post. The case in question is Learning Resources v. Trump, a consolidated case, which questions whether Trump's tariffs under IEEPA are an unconstitutional tax.