How Donald Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee impacts Indian workers

US President Donald Trump has announced a major overhaul of the H-1B visa program. The new executive order requires all applicants to pay an annual fee of $100,000. This change is expected to have a significant impact on thousands of skilled foreign workers, especially Indians who are the largest group of H-1B visa holders in the US.

Fee details Rule applies to new applications and petitions The rule applies to both new applications and petitions that supplement existing ones. Previously, H-1B visas had administrative fees of about $1,500. Employers must keep proof of payment as the Secretary of State will confirm whether it was made during the new visa process. If missing, petitions will be rejected by either the Department of State or the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Workforce effect Indians are the largest group of H-1B visa holders The new fee is expected to hit Indian workers the hardest as they account for the largest share of H-1B visa holders. Indians accounted for 71% of all approved H-1B applications in recent years, according to USCIS data. The majority of these workers are employed in STEM fields with about 65% working in computer-related jobs.

Justification Administration says move will protect American jobs The Trump administration has justified the move by saying it aims to prevent abuse of the H-1B program and protect US jobs. White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf called the H-1B program one of the "most abused visa" systems in America's immigration system. However, critics argue that this could hurt industries that rely on global talent, especially those from India and China.

Economic impact Fee could limit foreign workers entering US The new fee could make it difficult for mid-level professionals, the entry-level employees, and recent graduates to afford staying in the US. The median salary for H-1B holders is around $118,000 per year. The US government hopes this high fee will limit unnecessary applications and force firms to hire foreign workers only when truly needed.