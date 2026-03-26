India, 4 other nations won't face blockade in Hormuz: Iran 

Iran has announced that it will not block vessels from five friendly nations, including India, in the Strait of Hormuz. The other four countries are Russia, China , Pakistan and Iraq. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that many shipowners and countries have contacted Iran to ensure their vessels' safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. "For some...that we consider friendly, or in cases where we have decided to do so for other reasons, our...forces have provided safe passage," Araghchi said.

Safe passage What did Araghchi say? He also stated that the Strait is not completely closed, as ships from some countries with which Iran shares cordial ties have been allowed to pass through. "You have seen...the news: China, Russia, Pakistan, Iraq, and India. Two of its (India's) ships passed through a few nights ago, and some other countries, and even Bangladesh, I believe. These are countries that spoke with us and coordinated with us, and this will continue in the future as well," he added.

Blockade But vessels from these countries will not be allowed However, Araghchi made it clear that vessels from the United States, Israel and Gulf nations involved in the ongoing Middle East conflict will not be allowed to pass through. He said, "We are in a state of war. The region is a war zone, and there is no reason to allow the ships of our enemies and their allies to pass through. But it remains open to others."

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