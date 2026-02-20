India attends Trump's Board of Peace's inaugural meeting as observer

India attended the inaugural meeting of United States President Donald Trump 's "Board of Peace" in Washington, DC, on Thursday, as an observer country. The Indian delegation was headed by Charge d'Affaires Namgya C Khampa. The board was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month and aims to oversee ceasefire efforts between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, while also rebuilding and playing a role in the governance of the strip.

Global participation Representatives from nearly 50 countries attended the meeting The meeting was attended by representatives from nearly 50 countries. Of these, 27 nations are members of the board, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, and more. India and the European Union were among the observer countries at the meeting.

Diplomatic consideration India accepted US invitation to join 'Board of Peace' India had received an invitation to join the Board of Peace but did not immediately accept it. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was reviewing the proposal. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have received an invitation from the US government to join... We are currently considering this proposal and reviewing it." Jaiswal added that India has always supported efforts that promote peace in West Asia.

Financial commitment $7 billion pledged for Gaza relief package During the meeting, Trump announced that nine member nations, namely, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait, have pledged $7 billion for a relief package for Gaza. He also announced a $10 billion US pledge to the Board of Peace, although he didn't specify its use. Major General Jasper Jeffers revealed troop pledges from Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania for Gaza. Meanwhile, Egypt and Jordan have said they will train personnel.

