India brands Pakistan 'puppet regime' at UNGA after Shehbaz Sharif
At the United Nations General Assembly, India called Pakistan a puppet regime after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif brought up Kashmir and thanked US President Donald Trump for his "timely intervention" in the 2025 conflict with India.
India's First Secretary Petal Gahlot fired back, highlighting problems in Pakistan's government and ongoing terrorism concerns.
Petal Gahlot condemns Pakistan's rights record
Gahlot criticized how much power Pakistan's military has, mentioning a law that gives lifetime immunity to its chiefs, and insisted Jammu and Kashmir is fully part of India.
She also called out violence and lack of rights in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, plus took aim at Pakistan's blasphemy laws and treatment of minorities, saying Petal Gahlot was confident that the Assembly would recognize Pakistan and its policies for what they really are; not what its representative mendaciously projects it to be.