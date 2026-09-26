India brands Pakistan 'puppet regime' at UNGA after Shehbaz Sharif

Gahlot criticized how much power Pakistan's military has, mentioning a law that gives lifetime immunity to its chiefs, and insisted Jammu and Kashmir is fully part of India.

She also called out violence and lack of rights in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, plus took aim at Pakistan's blasphemy laws and treatment of minorities, saying Petal Gahlot was confident that the Assembly would recognize Pakistan and its policies for what they really are; not what its representative mendaciously projects it to be.