India, China review bilateral ties, regional cooperation

Indian Ambassador to China , Vikram Doraiswami, recently held an introductory meeting with Liu Jinsong, Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The meeting took place in Beijing ﻿, where both sides reviewed the state of bilateral ties and regional cooperation. The Indian Embassy in China said that the discussions covered "bilateral relations, regional developments, promoting people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation under the BRICS framework."

Diplomatic commitment Feihong congratulated India on successful BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting The two officials stressed the importance of continued diplomatic engagement between India and China. They agreed to continue efforts in implementing the vision of their leaders for a stable, predictable, and mutually beneficial relationship. This comes after Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong congratulated India on successfully hosting the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi from May 14-15.

Global discussions What did BRICS foreign ministers' meeting outcome document say? Feihong, who attended the meeting on behalf of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said that BRICS countries had "in-depth and constructive discussions on a wide range of issues" amid a complex global landscape. He added that China is willing to work with all member countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation. The Chair's Statement and Outcome Document from the meeting showed broad consensus on international and regional issues as well as reform of global governance systems.

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