India sends 68.5 tons of relief material to Nepal 

An 11-member Indian technical team, including doctors, paramedics, and tunnel engineers, reached Kathmandu on Friday.

They carried out an on-site reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels in Nuwakot district's Trishuli area on Saturday.

The team also conducted an aerial survey of Chilime and Langtang areas before starting rescue operations around the tunnel area.

An 82-member joint security team from Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police has been working since Friday night to clear debris from the tunnels.