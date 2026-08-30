India sends 68.5 tons of relief material to Nepal
What's the story
India has dispatched 68.5 tons of relief materials to Nepal, which was recently hit by devastating flash floods. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu confirmed the dispatch, which includes a specialized technical team with tunnel experts and equipment for search and rescue operations in hydropower tunnels where workers are feared trapped. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said a fourth flight carrying an additional 11 tons of relief assistance landed in Nepal on Sunday.
Rescue efforts
Indian technical team conducts on-site reconnaissance
An 11-member Indian technical team, including doctors, paramedics, and tunnel engineers, reached Kathmandu on Friday.
They carried out an on-site reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels in Nuwakot district's Trishuli area on Saturday.
The team also conducted an aerial survey of Chilime and Langtang areas before starting rescue operations around the tunnel area.
An 82-member joint security team from Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police has been working since Friday night to clear debris from the tunnels.
Ongoing assistance
Forensic experts, DNA analysis equipment sent
Apart from the technical team, India has also sent forensic experts and equipment for DNA analysis.
According to the MEA, the relief supplies dispatched include blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, and hygiene kits.
Nepal has sought foreign expertise for DNA testing and other specialized tasks in light of the disaster.
Infrastructure support
India dispatches equipment for modular steel bridge
India has also sent 16 trucks with equipment for a 230-foot single-lane modular steel bridge.
The embassy said, "Equipment for installation of seven more Bailey bridges will be supplied soon. Technical teams for their installation are expected to arrive shortly."
Nepal has sought help from India and China to build 42 Bailey bridges to restore transport links in flood-hit areas.
These portable bridges can be quickly assembled without heavy machinery or specialized tools.
Rescue progress
Rescues underway; hundreds feared dead
So far, Nepali security forces have rescued 191 workers from tunnels at various hydropower projects.
Reports suggest more people are still trapped inside tunnels linked to Upper Trishuli-1 and Trishuli-3A projects near the Nepal-Tibet border.
Rescue efforts are being hampered by mud and debris blocking tunnel entrances and adverse weather conditions.
The flash floods devastated Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors on Wednesday, killing hundreds and damaging infrastructure extensively.