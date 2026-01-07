What Jaishankar said on Venezuela situation in Luxembourg 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed India's concern over the recent developments in Venezuela. Addressing an event during an official visit to Luxembourg, he said, "We...would really urge all the parties involved to now sit down and sort of come to a position which is in the interest of the well-being and the safety of the people of Venezuela." The United States recently conducted a dramatic late-night operation and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Travel advisory India issues travel advisory for citizens in Venezuela He added that "at the end of the day...we would want Venezuela, the country with whom over many, many years we've had very good relations...to come out well from whatever is the direction of events." The MEA had issued a statement on Monday expressing deep concern over the situation in Venezuela. It urged all parties to resolve issues peacefully through dialogue for regional peace and stability. The government has also issued a travel advisory against non-essential visits to Venezuela.

Legal charges Maduro and Flores charged with drug-related offenses In a dramatic operation on January 3, US Delta forces captured Maduro and Flores from their home. They were then flown to the US where they face drug-related charges. In a New York court, Maduro pleaded not guilty to the charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine. He claimed he was kidnapped but still considered himself Venezuela's legitimate leader.