India issues new advisory for citizens in Iran

The Indian embassy in Iran has issued a new advisory, urging its nationals to leave the war-torn country as soon as possible. The embassy advised Indians to use suggested routes for their exit and warned against approaching any international land border without prior consultation with the Embassy. Emergency contact numbers and an email ID were also provided for assistance.

Post Phone numbers to contact In a post on X, the Indian embassy wrote, "It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy." The embassy also gave its emergency contact numbers: +989128109115, +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359, and mail id - cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

Conflict resolution US, Iran announce 2-week ceasefire The advisory was issued after the United States and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. The truce was reached just before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. On Truth Social, Trump announced that he had spoken to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Army Chief Asim Munir, who requested a truce, leading to the agreement.

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Diplomatic talks Pakistan ready to mediate US-Iran talks Pakistan's PM Sharif said the ceasefire is effective immediately. "With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY." He invited the delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10 April, "to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes."

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