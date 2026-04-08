Wireless Festival 'forced to cancel' after UK denies Ye entry

The Wireless music festival in London has been canceled due to the United Kingdom government's decision to deny entry to rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). The decision was made amid rising political tensions over the artist's previous antisemitic comments. Ye was scheduled to headline all three days of the festival in July and had applied for an electronic travel authorization (ETA) on Monday, which was subsequently denied by officials.

Official statement Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders The Wireless Festival confirmed that it would no longer take place in July and promised refunds to ticket holders. The statement said, "As a result of the Home Office banning YE from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel. All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund." As per The Guardian, a spokesperson added that "no concerns were highlighted" at the time of booking Ye.

Public safety concerns Ye's presence in UK not conducive to 'public good' The Home Office's decision to deny Ye's entry was based on the belief that his presence in the UK would not serve the "public good." This decision came after a review of his application, which had initially been granted online. The rapper has faced backlash for making antisemitic remarks, including expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler and releasing a song titled Heil Hitler last year.

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Apology and offer Ye issued apology for antisemitic comments in January In January, Ye took out a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal apologizing for his antisemitic behavior. He attributed his actions to bipolar disorder. On Tuesday, he offered to "meet and listen" to members of the UK's Jewish community. Despite the backlash, Wireless organizers had stuck with their decision to have the Grammy-winning rapper on board.

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Political response UK government faced pressure on Ye's entry status The UK government faced pressure on Tuesday to clarify Ye's entry status. The Prime Minister's official spokesperson said, "We've been clear that his permission to enter the UK is under review as we speak. All available options remain on the table." He added that decisions are made on a case-by-case basis but where individuals "pose a threat" or "seek to spread extremism, the government has not hesitated to act."