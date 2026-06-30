'India only country that rivals China's talent-pool': Top US official 

Commitment expressed

US to deepen engagement in critical technologies

Helberg also said that India is "totally committed to the future" of a complementary AI developer ecosystem. He hinted at ongoing talks on broader technology cooperation between the two nations. These talks include initiatives like the US Commerce Department's trusted partner program, which aims to deepen high-tech collaboration. "Those conversations are still unfolding. I'm sure you followed the news over the weekend that the Commerce Department recently rolled out...trusted partner program, and so we're continuing that process," he said.