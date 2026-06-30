'India only country that rivals China's talent-pool': Top US official
What's the story
United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jacob Helberg has praised India's engineering talent. He said India is the only nation that can rival China in terms of its engineering workforce and talent pool. Speaking at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, DC, he called New Delhi an "indispensable" partner in global technology dominance.
Talent recognition
Helberg lauds India's tech ecosystem
Helberg emphasized India's vast engineering talent, burgeoning technology ecosystem, and growing economy. He said these factors make India a key partner for the US in developing next-gen artificial intelligence (AI) and deep-tech innovation. "India obviously is the only country on earth that fundamentally rivals China with respect to the depth of its engineering workforce and talent pool," he said.
Ecosystem collaboration
US aims to build 'shared developer ecosystem' with India
Helberg also observed that India's booming population, large engineering pool, and quick economic expansion made it an ideal market for developing cutting-edge services. "That is why we want to foster a 'developer ecosystem' with India-a shared developer ecosystem-and we recognize that this truly forms the foundation of our multifaceted collaboration with them," he said.
Commitment expressed
US to deepen engagement in critical technologies
Helberg also said that India is "totally committed to the future" of a complementary AI developer ecosystem. He hinted at ongoing talks on broader technology cooperation between the two nations. These talks include initiatives like the US Commerce Department's trusted partner program, which aims to deepen high-tech collaboration. "Those conversations are still unfolding. I'm sure you followed the news over the weekend that the Commerce Department recently rolled out...trusted partner program, and so we're continuing that process," he said.