Explained: India, Russia's reciprocal logistics agreement (RELOS)

India and Russia have signed a reciprocal logistics agreement (RELOS) allowing the stationing of up to 3,000 troops, naval ships, and aircraft in each other's territories. The pact was signed in February 2025 and came into effect on January 12 this year, according to Russia's official legal information portal. It aims to strengthen long-term military cooperation between the two nations by facilitating joint exercises and improving interoperability in the Indo-Pacific and Arctic regions.

Ratification details RELOS was ratified by Russian parliament in December 2025 The RELOS agreement was ratified by the Russian Parliament in December 2025. It allows "five warships, 10 aircraft and three thousand troops to be simultaneously stationed in the territory of the partner country for a period of five years," Vyacheslav Nikonov, First Deputy Chairman of the International Affairs Committee, confirmed to Moscow's State Duma. The agreement can be extended for another five years with mutual consent.

Logistics and training Logistics support for deployed troops, equipment The RELOS agreement also covers logistics support for deployed troops and equipment. This includes port access, repair services, supply of water, and food for warships. For military aircraft, it covers air traffic control services, aeronautical data processing, and the use of military navigation systems. The pact is significant amid ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine as it governs logistics support along with deployment regulations.

Advertisement