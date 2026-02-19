India to resume all visa services for Bangladeshis soon: Diplomat

India will resume all visa services in Bangladesh soon, a senior Indian diplomat has said. The announcement comes after a period of strained relations between New Delhi and Dhaka over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Aniruddha Das, India's senior consular official in Sylhet, said that medical and double-entry visas are currently being issued with plans to resume other categories including travel visas.

Diplomatic statement Visa services suspended amid political turmoil Das made the announcement at the Sylhet District Press Club, stressing that "India-Bangladesh relations are founded on mutual respect and honor." "The people of both countries will be the principal stakeholders of a stable, positive, constructive, long-term and mutually beneficial relationship. Both nations have carried their cultures from the past. We want to work together." He added, "We should transform our geographical and cultural proximity, growing economic capacity, and future aspirations into new opportunities through cooperation."

Service suspension India halted visa services due to security threats The ties between the two countries had soured after the July-August 2024 agitation, which led to Sheikh Hasina's ousting as Prime Minister. The situation worsened under Muhammad Yunus's interim administration, where anti-India sentiments peaked and radicals were released from jails. Due to security threats to its missions, India had suspended visa services in Bangladesh from December 17, 2025. This included the closure of the Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka.

